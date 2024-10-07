B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,120,000 after purchasing an additional 86,853 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $215.33 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.67 and a 200 day moving average of $204.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.07%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $3,741,930.94. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,078.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,963,149.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 17,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $3,741,930.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721,078.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.