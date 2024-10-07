B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,992 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.83.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $486.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $467.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.01 and a 1-year high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

