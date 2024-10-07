Czech National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO opened at $105.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.22.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BRO. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

