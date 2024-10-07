Czech National Bank Purchases 2,688 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 52,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 35,720 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,534.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,422.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COO opened at $105.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.95. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $112.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

