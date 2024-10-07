Czech National Bank Makes New Investment in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Czech National Bank bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,000.

Separately, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth about $8,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SW. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SW opened at $46.76 on Monday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.03.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 1.36%. Analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.68%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

