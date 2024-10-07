The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Boosted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.64.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $95.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

