Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,707,000 after acquiring an additional 918,808 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 53.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 922,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,984,000 after purchasing an additional 322,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,970,000 after purchasing an additional 291,850 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 16.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,989,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Hubbell by 4,414.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 242,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,882,000 after buying an additional 237,475 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.88.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.9 %

HUBB stock opened at $429.72 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.37 and a 52-week high of $433.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.83.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

