Czech National Bank Has $4.45 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 453,926 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 198.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,145,000 after purchasing an additional 426,900 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 13,540.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 419,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after acquiring an additional 416,898 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Teradyne by 4,854.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 398,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,907,000 after purchasing an additional 389,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 14.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,178,000 after buying an additional 385,115 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,834. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Teradyne Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $130.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.67 and its 200 day moving average is $130.18. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.