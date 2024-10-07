Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,644 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,639,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 265,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 50,361 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $995,000. Mango Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,570,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,023,000 after purchasing an additional 65,855 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,335.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,975.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $167,454.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,335.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.9 %

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $77.91 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $95.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.25 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 81.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.