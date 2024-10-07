Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Moderna by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 154,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,391,000 after buying an additional 33,339 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in Moderna by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 126,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $1,816,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,442,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,665,819.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,469 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $60.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.62 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Moderna from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.44.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

