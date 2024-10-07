Czech National Bank Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,098.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $5,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,051,021.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,560 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $66.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDC

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.