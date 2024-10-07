Chariot (LON:CHAR) Stock Price Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). 3,499,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 7,161,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.53 ($0.02).

Chariot Stock Down 10.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.10 million, a P/E ratio of -152.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider George F. Canjar bought 595,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £41,676.53 ($55,747.10). Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Chariot

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

Read More

