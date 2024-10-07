Czech National Bank Purchases 4,486 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.4% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Kellanova by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $80.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on K. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $9,195,285.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,482,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,249,113.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $9,195,285.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,482,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,249,113.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $4,371,582.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,064,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,869,299,533.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,002,932 shares of company stock worth $74,747,903. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

