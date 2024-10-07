Czech National Bank Increases Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WAT. Barclays lifted their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.00.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $352.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.95. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $367.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

