Czech National Bank Acquires 6,335 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 496.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Bank of America cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.05.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $34.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.