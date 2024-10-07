Czech National Bank Acquires 6,335 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 496.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Bank of America cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.05.
Invitation Homes Price Performance
Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $34.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.74%.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invitation Homes
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.