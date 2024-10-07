Czech National Bank Has $4.17 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 319.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $440.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $424.13 and a 200-day moving average of $407.33. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $448.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.50.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

