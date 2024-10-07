Czech National Bank Acquires 845 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 358,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 69,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.40.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ESS stock opened at $289.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.60. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $317.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.26 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $775,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.31, for a total transaction of $2,308,430.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,661.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,402 shares of company stock worth $6,399,663. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

