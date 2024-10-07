Czech National Bank Has $4.11 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $40,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH stock opened at $330.67 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.96 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.76 and its 200-day moving average is $338.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.00.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

