Czech National Bank Buys 10,857 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNP. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,620,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,684,000 after acquiring an additional 247,390 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $948,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

