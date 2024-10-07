West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 177.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,170,007,000 after purchasing an additional 104,740 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 30.6% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 597,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,281,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 593,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,556,000 after acquiring an additional 37,702 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 500,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $198,117,000 after acquiring an additional 61,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45,208 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WST opened at $296.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.11. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.00 and a 12-month high of $413.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.