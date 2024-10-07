B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 2,786 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 264,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 282,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 199,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 73,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.