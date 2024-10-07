B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $478,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 807.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,043,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 25.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 215,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after buying an additional 44,088 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 147,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $128.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.94 and a 200 day moving average of $130.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.