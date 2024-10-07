B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,909,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,099,000 after acquiring an additional 838,460 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 40.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,425,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,726,000 after purchasing an additional 411,946 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,403,000 after purchasing an additional 272,174 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 714,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 369,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,054,000 after buying an additional 17,889 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,775,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,038 shares in the company, valued at $15,806,730.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE MOD opened at $134.38 on Monday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $138.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.95.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $661.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

