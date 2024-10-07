B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,481 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 66.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $105.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

