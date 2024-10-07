B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 12,170 iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 1,123.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 89,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 81,892 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after buying an additional 258,175 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 124,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter worth about $688,000.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $41.39 on Monday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $773.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.58.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.