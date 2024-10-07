Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $157.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.94 and a 1-year high of $165.17.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

