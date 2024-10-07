B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Range Resources by 21.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on RRC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Range Resources from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In related news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $399,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at $304,121.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $32.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.