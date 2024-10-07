Quarry LP Sells 1,834 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Quarry LP decreased its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter worth approximately $600,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in LendingClub by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 857,371 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $1,758,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at $6,115,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $193,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,373,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,600,381.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,703 shares of company stock worth $562,705. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 2.04.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

LC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.07.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

