B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 22,930 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AM. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 121,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 76,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 373.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 255,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 201,513 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 23.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 457,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 85,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 157.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 128,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 78,503 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $343,127.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.9 %

AM opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 2.34. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

