B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1,359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,813,000 after purchasing an additional 86,932 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,493,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,949,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 990.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1,091.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total value of $8,621,117.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 396,384 shares in the company, valued at $203,955,423.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total value of $8,621,117.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 396,384 shares in the company, valued at $203,955,423.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,955.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,209 shares of company stock worth $16,564,666. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA stock opened at $483.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $346.75 and a 12-month high of $552.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.91.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.57.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

