Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.3 %

MAA opened at $154.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.91. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAA. Wedbush lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.91.

Read Our Latest Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.