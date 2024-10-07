Czech National Bank Boosts Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,671,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $64,306,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $53,773,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NRG Energy by 65.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,318,000 after buying an additional 633,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,688. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NRG opened at $95.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

