Czech National Bank Raises Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Czech National Bank grew its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $87.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

