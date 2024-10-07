Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $21.71 Million Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Coupang were worth $21,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $18,850,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in Coupang by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 98,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 67,509 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 8,533,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,158,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,237,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,801,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $24.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 181.74 and a beta of 1.11. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In other Coupang news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,937,500 shares in the company, valued at $44,078,125. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,937,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,078,125. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 251,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.58 per share, with a total value of $5,674,354.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,126,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,850,137.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 601,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,354 and have sold 411,388 shares valued at $9,452,761. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

