Quent Capital LLC Purchases 134 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 335.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 53.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.31.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $2,954,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,323,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,236,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $2,954,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,323,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,739. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $579.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $579.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 131.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $598.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

