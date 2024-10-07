Quarry LP Acquires New Holdings in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Quarry LP bought a new position in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the second quarter worth $196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in NerdWallet by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 126.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRDS stock opened at $12.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.41 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRDS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,329,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,946.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

