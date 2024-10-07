Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,412 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,554,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 161.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 449,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 277,685 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,121,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 111.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 456,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 240,901 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 76.1% during the second quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 395,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 171,100 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $24.48 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

