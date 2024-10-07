Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 468 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.37. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $80.27. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

