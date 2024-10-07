VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYD. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 239.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 522,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,991,000 after purchasing an additional 368,527 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 657,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,354,000 after buying an additional 334,308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,525,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,233,000 after buying an additional 320,915 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 61.7% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 607,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,355,000 after buying an additional 231,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 97.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 367,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after buying an additional 181,300 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HYD opened at $52.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.04.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

