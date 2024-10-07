Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Clorox were worth $14,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Clorox by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $161.57 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.72, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.39.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

