Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,666 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,691,000 after buying an additional 73,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $111.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.84. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $116.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.506 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 89.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CAH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,546,276.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,546,276.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

