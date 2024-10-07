OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Major Shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. Purchases 1,315,339 Shares of Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,315,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $3,880,250.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,244,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,420,994.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
OncoCyte Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OCX opened at $2.89 on Monday. OncoCyte Co. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93.
OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,558.46% and a negative return on equity of 149.88%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.
