Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Retirement Capital Strategies grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,057,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VV opened at $263.01 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $187.49 and a 12 month high of $264.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.