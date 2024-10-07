Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,983 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

CGDV stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.68.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

