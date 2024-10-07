Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 893,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,567,000 after purchasing an additional 65,514 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 90,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25,206 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $82.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.