Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,354.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,779 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,819,000 after purchasing an additional 465,676 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 306,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 220,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,027,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,418,000 after purchasing an additional 212,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $71.53 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $71.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.79. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

