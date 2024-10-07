Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 188,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,367,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 168,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after buying an additional 48,597 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $888,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 378,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,726,000 after buying an additional 46,530 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 18,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $138.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $139.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

