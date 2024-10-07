Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.67% of Alamo Group worth $14,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 73.4% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 174.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 1,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $175.76 on Monday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.74 and a 52-week high of $231.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.81.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.44). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $54,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,138.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $57,409.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,421.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $54,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,138.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alamo Group from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

