Algert Global LLC Invests $624,000 in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 21,707.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Liberty Global by 4,512.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $20.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LBTYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.26.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

