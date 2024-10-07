Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 9,031 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in California Resources were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in California Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in California Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRC has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on California Resources from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

California Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $54.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average is $51.08. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $57.88.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.07 million. California Resources had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 44.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,437.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other California Resources news, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,437.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christian S. Kendall acquired 20,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.97 per share, with a total value of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,062. This trade represents a 500.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

